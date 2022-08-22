News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

By Jim Michaels
August 22, 2022 5:28AM EDT
Joe Ferrall and family (Courtesy GoFundMe)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month.

He died over the weekend.

34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.

Joe’s wife Amber had said he was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome with his lungs badly damaged.

That explosion in a furnace in the melt shop at the Faircrest plant on July 26 injured two other men.

