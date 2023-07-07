News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Alliance Man Charged in June Traffic Death of Beloit Woman

By Jim Michaels
July 7, 2023 8:40AM EDT
Undray Benefield (Stark County jail)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance police are charging a city man with aggravated vehicular homicide and three OVIs in the traffic death of a Beloit woman last month.

34-year-old Undray Benefield will be arraigned on the charges Friday afternoon.

He was arrested Wednesday.

Police say Benefield was driving 70 miles an hour on South Seneca Avenue and ran a red light, slamming into a car driven by 85-year-old Virginia Graham on East State Street.

The victim’s car then hit a pole.

