Alliance Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Shooting Neighbor

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man was in court Monday on an attempted murder charge.

He’s accused of trying to kill his neighbor.

59-year-old Perry Redwine was arrested Saturday at his apartment unit at a senior housing complex on South Seneca Avenue near East State Street.

He was picked up in connection with the September shooting of another complex resident.

Court paperwork indicates the victim was shot in the head and arm in his own apartment and suffered serious injuries,.

Redwine entered no plea on Monday.

He needs an attorney.

He’s in jail.