Alliance Man Faces Federal Charges in Geauga County Incident

By Jim Michaels
April 3, 2023 8:42AM EDT
Carl B Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland (Courtesy GSA)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Alliance man faces federal charges, accused of trying to burn down a Geauga County church where a “drag queen” event took place on Saturday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio says Aimenn Penny is charged with ‘malicious use of explosive material.

They say earlier last week, he threw Molotov cocktails at the Community Church of Chesterland, damaging a sign and scorching the exterior of the building.

No one was at the church at the time.

Penny is a 2021 graduate of Alliance High School

The “drag queen” event went off without incident.

