      Weather Alert

Alliance Man Facing Stay-at-Home, Other More Serious Charges

Jim Michaels
Apr 11, 2020 @ 6:35pm
Anthony Vigilante (Stark County jail)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man has been charged with violating the state’s stay-at-home order after an incident last week.

29-year-old Anthony Vigilante also faces more serious charges according to jail records, for punching a police officer in the head while intoxicated.

This happened following a one-car crash at South Seneca Avenue and East Grant Street.

The other charges include ‘felony assault of a police officer’.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon