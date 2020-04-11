Alliance Man Facing Stay-at-Home, Other More Serious Charges
Anthony Vigilante (Stark County jail)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man has been charged with violating the state’s stay-at-home order after an incident last week.
29-year-old Anthony Vigilante also faces more serious charges according to jail records, for punching a police officer in the head while intoxicated.
This happened following a one-car crash at South Seneca Avenue and East Grant Street.
The other charges include ‘felony assault of a police officer’.