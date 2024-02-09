Alliance Man Files Suit Alleging Excessive Force

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of an Alliance resident, alleging he was subject to excessive force while being arrested by two city police officers on two different occasions.

41-year-old Mario Zachery was arrested last February on a charge of obstructing official business for refusing to get out of the car after a traffic stop.

A taser was allegedly crammed into Zachery’s side.

There was another incident cited as well in April.

Zachery was found not guilty in both cases.

The two officers are named in the lawsuit.

So is the city.

The story was originally reported by JordanMillerNews.