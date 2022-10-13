Alliance Man Still Sought 14 Months After Being Indicted

Lenmuel Brown (ATF)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Having been on the run for over a year now, the ATF continues to offer up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an alleged Canton gang member.

The reward is $5000 if you can provide info to help the feds find 27-year-old Lenmuel Brown of Alliance.

He was indicted last August on federal racketeering, drug and gun charges.

Investigators say he was active with the Shorb Bloc Gang.

The feds had told WHBC News that the ATF is the lead on this case because of the gun-related charges.

Information is being taken at 888-ATF-TIPS.

Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.