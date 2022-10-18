Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics

Alliance City Schools Athletic Director Lenny Reich (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system.

We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic.

Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away.

Reich had only been with the district for a few months, coming over from the sports information director’s post at the University of Mount Union.

He had been the SID at Mount Union for many years.

The school district says Reich was diagnosed in April with an uncommon form of bone marrow cancer known as myelofibrosis.

There are counselors in all buildings in the Alliance district.