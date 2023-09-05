Alliance Officer Shoots Man holding Knife to a Woman’s Throat

Alliance Police say they believe a woman would be dead if their officer had not shot a man holding a knife to her throat Sunday afternoon.

The went to the appartment where 59-yearold George Appleby was holding a knife to the throad of his live in girlfriend. He had gone into a bedroom and locked the door while using the woman as a sheild. When they got into the bedroom he refused to drop the knife from her throat and that’s when the officer shot Appleby. The woman was treated for cuts to her throat and is doing okay. Alliance Police asked BCI to investigate.