Alliance PD, FD Rescue Cat Stuck in Reclining Chair

By Jim Michaels
July 25, 2024 7:43AM EDT
Courtesy Alliance Police Department

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve heard stories of firefighters rescuing cats from trees.

But from the inside of a reclining chair?

That was the task both Alliance police officers and firefighters faced earlier this week on Summit Street.

The long-haired calico’s fur and even its skin were caught in the gears of the recliner.

The chair had to be torn apart and even a cutting tool was used.

The good news: the kitten is doing fine.

