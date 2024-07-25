Alliance PD, FD Rescue Cat Stuck in Reclining Chair

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve heard stories of firefighters rescuing cats from trees.

But from the inside of a reclining chair?

That was the task both Alliance police officers and firefighters faced earlier this week on Summit Street.

The long-haired calico’s fur and even its skin were caught in the gears of the recliner.

The chair had to be torn apart and even a cutting tool was used.

The good news: the kitten is doing fine.