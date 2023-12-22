Alliance Police Seek Attempted Theft Suspects Foiled at Walmart Store

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance police have some pretty video surveillance images of two men they say tried to steal $3000 worth of hunting gear and automotive supplies from the West State Street Walmart.

The men were foiled by the automatic doors to the patio area.

They got stuck.

The pair dropped the items and left, but police are still looking for them.

Here’s more from the Alliance Police Department:

If you can ID these men, contact Ptl Kevin Brown at 3308219140.

Or you can message us here directly.

You can also use our anonymous online tip form.