Alliance Police Seek Clues in Search for Alleged Shooter

Jim Michaels
Nov 17, 2021 @ 4:58pm
Shawn Rasnick (Alliance police)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance police are looking for a 19-year-old Canton man, wanted in connection with a shooting in their city.

The department says Shawn Rasnick is charged with attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting into a house on Milner Street off South Arch Avenue last month.

No one in the house was injured.

Rasnick last lived in the area of Harmont Avenue and 25th Street NE in Canton.

If you have any information, You can message the department on Facebook.

Or call the station at 330 821-9140.

Or use our anonymous online form

