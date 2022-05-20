Alliance, Sebring Mourn Loss of Police Officer, Councilman
Alliance Police Officer Joseph Amabeli (Alliance police Facebook page)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re feeling a great loss at the Alliance Police Department.
That’s where 35-year-old Patrolman Joseph Amabeli died unexpectedly just recently.
Amabeli had also been elected a village council member in his hometown of Sebring.
He had been with the Alliance PD since 2015.
The department, saluting Badge Number-306 on social media, calling him a dedicated officer with the utmost integrity.