Alliance, Sebring Mourn Loss of Police Officer, Councilman

Jim Michaels
May 20, 2022 @ 4:56am
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re feeling a great loss at the Alliance Police Department.

That’s where 35-year-old Patrolman Joseph Amabeli died unexpectedly just recently.

Amabeli had also been elected a village council member in his hometown of Sebring.

He had been with the Alliance PD since 2015.

The department, saluting Badge Number-306 on social media, calling him a dedicated officer with the utmost integrity.

