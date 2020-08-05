Alliance Woman Charged in Washington Twp Traffic Death
Rebecca Freeland (Stark County jail)
WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Alliance woman faces aggravated vehicular homicide charges in the traffic death of a 60-year-old man on a motor scooter back in June.
Rebecca Freeland was arrested by state troopers on Monday.
They say she pulled in front of Dan Mayer of Alliance at Route 153 and Beechwood Avenue in Washington Township.
He was thrown from the scooter and killed.
They say Freeland failed to stop for the stop sign.