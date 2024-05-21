Alliance Woman Dead in Monday House Fire

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 74-year-old woman is dead in an Alliance house fire.

Daisy Sharkey was pronounced dead at the hospital early Monday morning.

The Alliance Professional Firefighters local says she was pulled from the house at North Lincoln Avenue and Harrison Street and given life-saving measures like CPR.

Photos taken at the scene show heavy fire in the front of the house.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

No firefighter injuries were reported.