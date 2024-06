One of the Akron fire medic ambulances at Fire Station No. 4, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ALLIANCE< Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) - A 76-year-old Alliance resident has died from injuries suffered in a traffic accident over the weekend. Alliance police say it appears Cynthia Bailey went through a flashing red light at the intersection of South Union Avenue and East Broadway Street, colliding with a pickup truck. She died Sunday at the hospital.