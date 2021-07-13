Alliance YW ‘Saddened’ Over Anti-Semitic Graffiti
A volunteer begins the process of removing anti-semitic graffiti from an outside wall of the Alliance YWCA. (Alliance YWCA Facebook)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance police are investigating after an anti-semitic symbol was painted on a wall of the Market Street YWCA.
It was discovered and reported Tuesday morning.
The vandal spray-painted a white Star of David with a red slash sign over top of it.
In a Facebook post, the Alliance “Y” says they are saddened and outraged.