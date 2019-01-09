Allison Talks With WHBC About Decision

(WHBC) – Former Canton City Schools superintendent Adrian Allison was on with Canton’s Morning News to talk about his decision to step down as superintendent.

Allison says it was a mutual decision between himself and the board, and that it had nothing to do with the verbal altercation he got into with a student in November.

Allison says he’ll take some time now to decompress.

“And probably grieve a little bit. I was all-in with the Canton City School District, so when you’re all-in with something and then you’re not, there’s a grieving period that takes place and I’ll do that.”

He says, at the end of the day, it’s not about him or the board, it’s about the students in the district and giving them the best opportunity to be successful.

“I love Canton, I love the Canton City School District, I love the kids. I don’t have anything but love in my heart in hoping that the best is yet to come for them.”

After an initial five-year deal, the Board gave Allison only a one-year contract for the current school year.

The district has been told by the state that it is approaching “academic distress.”

Listen to Pam’s full interview with Adrian below.