Almanac Predicts Lots of Storms, Colder Weather

LEWISTON, Maine (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the first signs that Winter is not too far off is the appearance of the latest Farmers Almanac.

And the 2025 edition is on newsstands now.

And their prognosticators are calling it a Wet Winter Whirlwind.

That means a lot of storms moving through, some of them with rain and some with snow.

They’ve also figured a predicted La Nina into the forecast.

They say the end of January will be snowy and cold.

Of course the last two Winters have not been like Winter at all.