Amazing Coincidence Discovered at MAPS Air Museum
FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo a field of F-4 Phantoms are stored at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group boneyard in Tucson, Ariz. The last of thousands of F-4 Phantom jets that have been a workhorse for the U.S. military over five decades are being put to pasture to serve as ground targets for strikes by newer aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt York,File)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and News 5) – An F-4 fighter jet at the MAPS Air Museum in Green is being dedicated in the names of Lt Jack Schoeppner of Canton Township and Lt Rex Parcels on Saturday.
That’s because the Schoeppner family just learned of an incredible coincidence.
That plane that has been on display since 2003 was flown by Schoeppner three days before his death in March of 1966 in Vietnam.
How do we know that?
He kept meticulous logs of his flight times.
Schoeppner and Parcels went down in the Gulf of Tonkin, with their remains considered unrecoverable.
A headstone is being dedicated to Lt Schoeppner at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman on Friday.