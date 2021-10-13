      Weather Alert

Amazon Canton Jobs: Good Pay and Benefits, But Not Open Right Now

Jim Michaels
Oct 13, 2021 @ 5:52am
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, workers prepare to move products at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon is paying workers to defend the company on Twitter, reassuring critics that they make enough money to live and are allowed to take bathroom breaks. The tweets are part of Amazon’s plan to combat negative headlines and online chatter about poor working conditions at its warehouses. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You might like to apply for one of those thousand Amazon Canton jobs now.

But you can’t until early next year, according to the company.

The average starting wage is $18 an hour, with comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, and even reimbursement for college or certification education.

That’s even if that education leads to another career field.

CEO Ray Hexamer of the Stark Economic Development Board says that’s something that can lift up an entire community.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Elderly Couple Dead in North Canton in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Former Sandy Valley Teacher Sentenced in Child Sex Case
UPDATE: Suspect in Shooting of State Trooper Near Findlay Arrested
Kent State Prof: Annoying 'Crane Flies' Won't Be Around For Long
Connect With Us Listen To Us On