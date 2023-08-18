Amazon Tour Reveals Massive Facility, Hard-Working Employees

Amazon Canton Fulfillment Center General manager Anthony Papa stands in front of the massive 30-foot high shelves containing “non-sortable” merchandise for delivery to other Amazon shipping centers. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Members of the media and others attending the ribbon cutting for the million-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center in Canton last week were given a tour of the massive facility.

They say it’s the first Amazon non-sort facility in northeast Ohio.

That’s a reference to items not easily moved along a conveyor belt with robots, so there’s a lot of manual labor moving boxes.

That’s even though many employees drive lift trucks that “pick” the items off the 30-foot high shelves.

The center is already up to its projected 1000 employees.