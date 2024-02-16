Amber Alert Ends in Tragedy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bad ending to a statewide Amber Alert issued on Wednesday.

The body of a child believed to be 5-year-old Darnell Taylor was pulled from a sewage drain in Columbus early Friday morning.

This, after his foster parent Pammy Maye had provided information to police in Brooklyn near Cleveland where she was arrested last night with the Amber Alert still in progress.

That alert has now been canceled.

Columbus police, saying Maye will now face murder charges and be brought back to Columbus.