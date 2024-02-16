News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Amber Alert Ends in Tragedy

By Jim Michaels
February 16, 2024 9:15AM EST
Pammy Maye and little Darnell Taylor (Courtesy Ohio Amber Alert)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bad ending to a statewide Amber Alert issued on Wednesday.

The body of a child believed to be 5-year-old Darnell Taylor was pulled from a sewage drain in Columbus early Friday morning.

This, after his foster parent Pammy Maye had provided information to police in Brooklyn near Cleveland where she was arrested last night with the Amber Alert still in progress.

That alert has now been canceled.

Columbus police, saying Maye will now face murder charges and be brought back to Columbus.

