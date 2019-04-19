Amber Alert Ends with Safe Baby, Arrested Father
By Jim Michaels
Apr 19, 2019 @ 8:18 AM
James Stennet. (Ohio Amber Alert)

(WHBC) – A 20-year-old Warren man who was the suspect in an Amber Alert issued Thursday did not go far.

James Stennet was arrested on the east side of Warren Thursday night.

Thursday afternoon, police learned Stennet had taken his two-month-old child from his Hazlewood Avenue home.

He is not the custodial father.

Police radio traffic indicated Stennett said that he had a gun and that police would have to shoot him to get the baby back

The child is OK, reportedly returned to his home by his grandmother.

