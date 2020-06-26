Amber Alert Issued Out of Youngstown
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Amber Alert was issued out of Youngstown Friday morning.
The incident took place in Mahoning County, OH on 52 Moherman in the city of Youngstown.
The child’s name is Nova Sheridan and the individual is missing. The child is a Black female, age 1, is 2′ tall, weighs 35 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a diaper. Child has birthmarks on the bridge of her nose and her left arm.
The suspect’s name is Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan. The suspect is a Black male, age 23, is 6’2″ tall, weighs 210 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2008 Volvo S60 with OH plate number K418739.
Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.