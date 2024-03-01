Amber Alert Out of Wayne County Canceled

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Amber Alert that ends well in Ohio.

A pickup truck stolen from a Dollar General parking lot in Marshallville with a 2-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat was located in Akron.

Akron police say the child is safe and a suspect is in custody, according to Channel 3.

The truck was stolen around 2:10 this afternoon, with the Wayne County Sheriff issuing that statewide alert.

Again, it has been canceled, the child is OK, and a suspect is in custody.