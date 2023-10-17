Amber Alert Outcome: Child Safe, ‘Dad’ Charged

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information from Akron police on an Amber Alert situation from Sunday evening.

31-year-old Sean Eckel is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence for removing his 5-year-old son from his mother’s car, allegedly throwing punches at her in the process.

The non-custodial father and child were nowhere to be found for about eight hours, at which time he released the child from an apartment in the Wilbeth Homes area.

It took another hour or so to place Eckel under arrest as he refused to come out.

The Amber Alert was issued because Eckel was believed to be armed and residents reported hearing a shot fired.