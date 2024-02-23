Amber Alert-Related Killing Leads to Murder Arraignment, High Bond

Pammy Maye and little Darnell Taylor (Courtesy Ohio Amber Alert)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – $3 million on the murder charge and a million on the kidnapping count.

A total $4 million bond set for the 48-year-old Columbus woman accused of killing a 5-year-old boy.

Pammy Maye made her first court appearance in Columbus on Thursday.

Prosecutors say she suffocated little Darnell Taylor and stuffed his body in a sewage drain.

She then took off for the Cleveland area.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for the disappearance of the child.

Maye was the youngster’s foster mother.

She entered not guilty pleas to the charges.