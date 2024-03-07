Amber Alert Suspect Makes Court Appearance

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who set off a statewide Amber Alert last week by stealing a pickup truck with a child inside: he has appeared in Wayne County Common Pleas Court on a kidnapping charge.

He remains jailed.

54-year-old Larry Spence was arrested shortly after Akron police began picking up numerous “pings” on the city’s license plate cameras.

The two-year-old child was inside the truck and OK.

The odyssey started in the parking lot of the Dollar General store in Marshallville.