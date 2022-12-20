UPDATE: One Infant, Car Located in Columbus Amber Alert

Courtesy Ohio Amber Alerts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of two babies named in a Columbus-based Amber Alert has been located, but with some information still not available, officials say the suspect car has been located near the Dayton International Airport.

But the other infant is still missing.

Also, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson has been named as the suspect driver.

It all started outside a pizza shop in Columbus where the boys’ mother had gone inside to pick up an order.

When she walked outside, the car was gone.

Again, the car and one child have been located, but the other baby and a female suspect have not.