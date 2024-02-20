News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

American Airlines Is Raising Bag Fees And Changing How Customers Earn Frequent-Flyer Points

By News Desk
February 20, 2024 1:02PM EST
Share
An American Airlines plane lands at Sarasota International Airport in Sarasota, Fla., on Monday, February 9, 2024 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is raising bag fees and pushing customers to buy tickets directly from the airline if they want to earn frequent-flyer points.

American said Tuesday that checking a bag on domestic flights will rise from $30 now to $35 online, and it’ll be $40 if purchased at the airport.

The fee for a second checked bag will rise from $40 to $45 both online and at the airport.

American says it hasn’t raised bag fees since 2018.

American Airlines also says that most customers will have to buy tickets directly from the airline or partner airlines or approved travel sites if they want to earn frequent-flyer points.

Corporate travelers won’t be affected by the change.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Mercy Taking Precautions After 2 Patients Test Positive for Bacteria
3

Plain Man Jailed in Connection with North Canton Drive-By Shooting
4

SCSO Employee Off Job, Charged With 'Tampering With Records'
5

Inches Here, Nearly 1 Foot South