American Beef Packers, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products

Noah Hiles
Sep 3, 2019 @ 3:26pm

WASHINGTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – American Beef Packers, Inc. is recalling more than 24 Thousand pounds of raw beef products that have been deemed unfit for human consumption.

This according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). In a test of a carcass, results show the meat was not fit for consumption and affected raw intact and non-intact beef products.

The raw beef items were produced and packaged on Aug. 21, 2019. More information can be found here.

