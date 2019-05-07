American Flagmaker Gets 2 Years for Ripping Off U.S. Government

(WHBC) – The owner of a Canton company that makes American flags will do two years prison time and pay nearly $200,000 in restitution for collecting federal income, Social Security and other taxes from employees, failing to turn the money over to the government.

The 52-year-old owner of RS Sewing Richard Spencer was sentenced on Monday.

Spencer had pleaded guilty to the charges earlier.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio says Spencer reclassified employees as independent contractors between 2008 and 2015, continuing to withhold taxes.

His business is located on Clarendon Avenue SW.