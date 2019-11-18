      Weather Alert

American Heart Association invests in future of Stark County through inaugural STEM Goes Red for Girls event

Gary Rivers
Nov 18, 2019 @ 12:16pm

Valerie Stutler,  event director, for the local AHA chapter, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning.

Valerie explained how 83 young women from Canton area middle schools will be encouraged to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering & math at the November 22nd event 

 Although women fill close to half of all jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 25% of jobs in science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, a science-based organization, is striving to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women to seek careers in the sciences. 

To address these statistics, the American Heart Association in Canton will host an inaugural STEM Goes Red for Girls event on FridayNovember 22, 2019 at Stark State’s Business and Entrepreneurial Center. Approximately 83 female students from Massillon, North Canton and Perry will come together with some of Stark County’s leading science, technology and engineering companies as they showcase their innovative work and introduce them to unique, real world career paths.  

Hear the Interview with Valerie Stutler

 

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole