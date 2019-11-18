American Heart Association invests in future of Stark County through inaugural STEM Goes Red for Girls event
Valerie Stutler, event director, for the local AHA chapter, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning.
Valerie explained how 83 young women from Canton area middle schools will be encouraged to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering & math at the November 22nd event
Although women fill close to half of all jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 25% of jobs in science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, a science-based organization, is striving to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women to seek careers in the sciences.
To address these statistics, the American Heart Association in Canton will host an inaugural STEM Goes Red for Girls event on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Stark State’s Business and Entrepreneurial Center. Approximately 83 female students from Massillon, North Canton and Perry will come together with some of Stark County’s leading science, technology and engineering companies as they showcase their innovative work and introduce them to unique, real world career paths.
Hear the Interview with Valerie Stutler