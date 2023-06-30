American Red Cross Holiday Tips While at Beach
June 30, 2023 8:08AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The American Red Cross and its Northern Ohio Region urge you to play it safe while at the beach for the holiday weekend.
Swim at a guarded beach only.
And always designate a “water watcher”.
And if you get caught in a rip current, stay calm.
Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current.
Here are more tips from the American Red Cross:
Watch the weather and get out of the water at the first sign of lightning or the rumble of thunder.
Stay indoors and away from water for 30 minutes after the last lightning flashes or thunder roars.
And plan ahead for aquatic activities:
- Swim only at a beach with a lifeguard, within the designated swimming area. Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards and ask them about local conditions.
- Always designate a “water watcher” whose sole responsibility is to keep a close eye and constant attention on everyone in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.
- Children, inexperienced swimmers, and all boaters should wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.
- Protect your neck – don’t dive in headfirst. Walk carefully into open waters. Watch out for and avoid aquatic life.
- If you are caught in a rip current, stay calm and don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Then, turn and swim to shore. If you can’t swim to shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore. Draw attention to yourself by waving and calling for help.