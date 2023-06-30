American Red Cross Holiday Tips While at Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The American Red Cross and its Northern Ohio Region urge you to play it safe while at the beach for the holiday weekend.

Swim at a guarded beach only.

And always designate a “water watcher”.

And if you get caught in a rip current, stay calm.

Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current.

Here are more tips from the American Red Cross:

Watch the weather and get out of the water at the first sign of lightning or the rumble of thunder.

Stay indoors and away from water for 30 minutes after the last lightning flashes or thunder roars.

And plan ahead for aquatic activities: