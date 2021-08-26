      Weather Alert

Americans Being Advised To Leave Kabul Airport

News Desk
Aug 25, 2021 @ 9:55pm

(Kabul, Afghanistan) — Americans still in Afghanistan are being advised to leave the airport in Kabul immediately. The U.S. embassy there noted a “security threat outside the gates from the ISIS-K against the crowds that are gathered.” The United States believes the ISIS-K, the sworn enemy of the Taliban, wants to create chaos at the airport. According to an official, intelligence suggests the group is not only capable but is planning on carrying out multiple attacks at the location. Earlier, the same message came from the U.K. for British nationals as they warned of a “high threat” of a terrorist attack.

