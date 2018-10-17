Amish Family Recovering; Driver Charged

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2012 file photo, an horse-drawn buggy travels along a country road in Springfield, N.Y., west of Schenectady. Rising populations of Amish and Mennonite communities in more rural parts of New York state over the last decade have meant an increase of horse-drawn buggies on the roads. Law enforcement officials say that's also meant an increase in collisions between the buggies and motorized vehicles. (AP Photo/File, Mike Groll, File)

The man police say rammed into the back end of an Amish buggy in Ashland County over the weekend has officially been charged in the crash. 47-year old Patrick Muscaro (Mus-kuh-row) is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence. Since 1992, Muscaro has been convicted of drunk driving 5 times. The Amish couple and their five children were injured but are expected to recover. The horse pulling the buggy had to be put down.