Amish Family Seriously Injured by accused Drunk Driver

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2012 file photo, an horse-drawn buggy travels along a country road in Springfield, N.Y., west of Schenectady. Rising populations of Amish and Mennonite communities in more rural parts of New York state over the last decade have meant an increase of horse-drawn buggies on the roads. Law enforcement officials say that's also meant an increase in collisions between the buggies and motorized vehicles. (AP Photo/File, Mike Groll, File)

The Ohio Highway Patrol says seven people were thrown from an Amish Buggy in Ashland County last night after a rear-end collision. Troopers say 47-year old Patrick Muscarao of West Salem has been arrested and charged with drunk driving. It happened on Route 224 near County road 581. Troopers say he hit the back of the buggy with his Ford Taurus. The buggy driver, his wife and 5 children were ejected. All seven were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. They’re still investigating.