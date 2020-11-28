Amy Acton: Virus Surge Leading to ‘Humanitarian Crisis’
Then-state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton during one of the governor's coronavirus media briefings. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As someone who was there, former state Health Director Amy Acton is urging everyone to be kind and supportive of our front line workers.
She says if you know one, maybe even drop dinner off on their porch.
Dr. Acton says the current surge is leading to a humanitarian crisis.
In the interview, she did not talk about how the pandemic is being handled.