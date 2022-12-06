An American Christmas – Our Gift to You this Holiday Season

An American Christmas on 1480 WHBC – our gift to you and yours!

Starting at 6am on Christmas Eve and running through midnight Christmas Day! (we’ll take a break on Christmas Eve for the Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans game!)

Close to 36 wonderful, warm, hours filled with holiday glory hosted by Mannheim Steamroller’s Chip Davis. Rich stories and legends of Christmas, along with beautiful holiday music. In addition to Mannheim Steamroller, music selections include top artists, such as Celine Dion, Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, Johnny Mathis, Bing Crosby and more. Let us spend some time with you during this beautiful holiday season!

Happy Holidays from everyone at News/Talk 1480 WHBC