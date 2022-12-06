News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

An American Christmas – Our Gift to You this Holiday Season

By Pam Cook
December 6, 2022 11:24AM EST
An American Christmas on 1480 WHBC – our gift to you and yours! 

Starting at 6am on Christmas Eve and running through midnight Christmas Day!  (we’ll take a break on Christmas Eve for the Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans game!)

Close to 36 wonderful, warm, hours filled with holiday glory hosted by Mannheim Steamroller’s Chip Davis. Rich stories and legends of Christmas, along with beautiful  holiday music.  In addition to Mannheim Steamroller, music selections include top artists, such as Celine Dion, Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, Johnny Mathis, Bing Crosby and more.  Let us spend some time with you during this beautiful  holiday season!

Happy Holidays from everyone at News/Talk 1480 WHBC

