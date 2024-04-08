News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

An Engine Cover On A Southwest Airlines Plane Rips Off, Forcing The Flight To Return To Denver

By News Desk
April 8, 2024 1:05PM EDT
DENVER (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a Southwest Airlines jet leaving Denver was forced to land after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff.

Southwest Airlines says the Boeing 737 landed safely Sunday and the passengers headed to Houston are being put onto another aircraft.

It’s the second mishap this week for the airline.

A flight from Texas was canceled Thursday after a report of an engine fire.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

