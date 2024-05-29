News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

An Iceland Volcano Erupts Again

By News Desk
May 29, 2024 7:18PM EDT
People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland seen from the capital city of Reykjavik, Monday Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland is erupting, spewing red streams of lava and triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

The eruption began in the early afternoon north of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano erupted.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said lava was shooting about 165 feet into the sky from a fissure more than 2 miles long and flowing toward Grindavik, which was evacuated in December.

