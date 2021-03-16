      Weather Alert

An update on Covid-19 with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Jon Bozeka
Mar 16, 2021 @ 12:24pm
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)

What is the latest with the AstraZeneca vaccine? How close are we to the end? Jon spoke with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

