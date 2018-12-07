And the Color of the Year is??

This image released by Pantone Color Institute shows a swatch featuring Living Coral, which Pantone Color Institute has chosen as its 2019 color of the year. (Pantone Color Institute via AP)

While we are likely to always see a lot of black or red on the runway and in stores, a new color is expected to emerge as a favorite in 2019 that may help folks keep calm in the coming year.

According to the Pantone Color Institute, “Living Coral” will be the color for 2019. The company describes the color as, “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge.”

The site adds that the color, which can be found in nature, “embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment,” and notes it, “is a nurturing color that appears in our natural surroundings and at the same time, displays a lively presence within social media.”

“Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities and it’s particularly true for Living Coral,” Pantone executive director Leatrice Eisman explains. “With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord.”

Previous colors of the year include Ultra Violet (2018), Greenery (2017), Rose Quartz and Serenity (2016) and Marsala (2015).

Source: Pantone