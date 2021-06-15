And THE most Popular Vegetable Is? Find out HERE:
We all know it’s important to eat vegetables for a healthy diet, and when it comes to veggies, it seems most of America is in agreement as to the best one out there.
- Just in time for National Eat Your Vegetables Day, which is Thursday, Green Giant polled 5,000 Americans about their love of vegetables.
- Broccoli was named the overwhelming favorite for yet another year, with carrot coming in second and corn in third.
- For those who picked broccoli as their favorite, 100% cited “taste” as the reason.
- While Broccoli is still tops, corn and carrot are gaining in popularity
- Seven-times more states picked corn as their favorite this year, compared to last year.
- Between 2019 and 2021, the number of states picking carrot as their favorite jumped 500%, while the number who picked broccoli was actually down 23%
- Two veggies really dropping in popularity are tomato and cucumber, which were favorites last year, but didn’t make the list this year.