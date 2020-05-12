      Weather Alert

And you miss what the most? The answers may surpise you!

Pam Cook
May 12, 2020 @ 6:21am

Our social lives are totally different than they were just a few months ago.

And a new survey asked people what social things they miss the most from life before the pandemic.  Here are the top five . . .

1.  Having face-to-face interactions.

2.  Celebrating big milestones with friends and family.

3.  Hugging.

4.  Having date nights.

5.  Going to a bar with friends.

But, on the bright side, seven out of 10 people say they’ve reconnected with people they haven’t talked to in over a year . . . and the average person has reconnected with six old friends.

