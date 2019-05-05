Anderson Promoted By Tribe, Moroff Cut

(official Indians release)

NDIANS PROMOTE RHP CODY ANDERSON

FROM TRIPLE-A COLUMBUS

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:

Recalled RHP CODY ANDERSON (#56) from AAA Columbus.

Designated INF MAX MOROFF for assignment.

Anderson, 28, has split the 2019 season to date between Triple-A Columbus and Cleveland, appearing in three games in relief with the Indians, April 13-23 (5.40 ERA, 3ER/5.0IP). With AAA Columbus, he has tossed 6.0 shutout innings over two 3.0-inning starts, the last coming on April 28 vs. Durham (3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 4SO, 36 pitches). Today’s start vs. Seattle is his first Major League start since Sept. 24, 2016 vs. Chicago-AL.