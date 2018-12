Free agent and former Indians pitcher Andrew Miller has agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Miller joined the Indians after a midseason trade in 2016. He earned the AL Championship Series MVP that season.

Miller was named to the AL All-Star team in 2017, but he started to trend downward after that season. In 2018, his ERA rose to 4.24 and he landed on the DL three times for shoulder, knee and hamstring issues.