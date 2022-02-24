Annual Arts in Stark Fundraiser Begins Amidst Pandemic Impact
ArtsInStark building. (Courtesy ArtsInStark)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The annual Arts in Stark fundraising campaign begins Thursday night with a kickoff event.
The organization hopes to at least raise the $1.2 million that came in last year.
But they took a direct pandemic hit, having raised $1.6 million in previous campaigns.
That’s having a direct impact on the seven arts organizations that receive funding from Arts in Stark, with budget projections lower for the 2023 fiscal year that starts in July.
The budget must be finalized by June.
Arts in Stark is also changing its funding formula, with more attention being given to the Cultural Center for the Arts.
The organizations wants to enhance the Market Avenue N venue.