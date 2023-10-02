Annual Food Fight to Benefit Stark Hunger Task Force Underway

CANTON and MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The big game may be less than three weeks away yet.

But the annual McKinley/Massillon Massillon/McKinley Food Fight to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force is underway starting Monday.

You can bring non-perishable food items to either high school.

You can even text a monetary donation.

To make a monetary donation, text “MASSILLON” or “MCKINLEY” to 44-321.

There are other dropoff locations as well:

Hall of Fame Village, 2626 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

Stark County Hunger Task Force offices, 408 9th St SW, Canton

WHBC/Mix 94.1 studios, 550 Market Ave S, Canton

Oakwood Square, 2610 Easton St NE, Canton

Levin Furniture, 6229 Promler Ave NW, North Canton

Buehler’s, 2226 Lincoln Way W, Massillon

Friends & Family Credit Union, 2905 Whipple Ave NW, Canton; 920 Erie St S & 46 Federal Ave NW, Massillon

Just don’t forget to indicate which school you’re supporting.